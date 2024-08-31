Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM urges citizens to avoid power theft

KP CM urges citizens to avoid power theft
Web Desk
5:56 PM | August 31, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called on the people of the province to refrain from stealing electricity to prevent load-shedding.

Speaking at a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of protecting development projects and contributing to the province’s progress.

Gandapur highlighted ongoing initiatives to equip hospitals with basic facilities and tackle drug-related issues. He underscored the effective utilization of the province's resources and urged citizens to cooperate with the government.

The KP CM also assured that he would personally oversee development projects to ensure transparency and adherence to the PTI’s vision.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024