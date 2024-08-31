KP CM urges citizens to avoid power theft

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has called on the people of the province to refrain from stealing electricity to prevent load-shedding.

Speaking at a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of protecting development projects and contributing to the province’s progress.

Gandapur highlighted ongoing initiatives to equip hospitals with basic facilities and tackle drug-related issues. He underscored the effective utilization of the province's resources and urged citizens to cooperate with the government.

The KP CM also assured that he would personally oversee development projects to ensure transparency and adherence to the PTI’s vision.