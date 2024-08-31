Large number of villages hit by sudden flash flood in Domeli 

GUJAR KHAN - A large number of villages have been hit by a sudden flash flood in Domeli area of the district Jhelum as the barrage of a mini dam succumbed to the pressure of over flowing water in the unprecedented rains.

Engineer Saeed Ahmed, district emmergency officer (DEO), told The Nation that the sudden break out of flood waters spilled to the low lying villages and the 1122 rescuers and divers who were already put on high alert rushed to affected villages started rescue operation.

According to the officer, the residents including children and women under the risk of drowning were rescued with boats and life jackets while the cattle were also loaded on boats and rescued to safer locations.

The serious losses to the houses, cattle and farms of the residents have also been reported by the rescue 1122 officials.

The Iesco authorities of the area pointed out that supply lines and poles of electricity were also damaged and power supply was completely suspended in the affected villages and restoration of electricity was yet to take time after the flood waters recede.

The villages of Domeli area that were hit by this flash flood include Dhoke Padhal, Chak Almas, Barra Garraan, Nogaraan, Chanjlote and Jhang Khokhran.

The assistant commissioner Sohawa tehsil Mr. Fazail Mudassar while talking to The Nation said that unprecedented rains spell also causes flashed floods in the nullahs amid hills of Tarraki terrain and Domeli region. He said that the Bahtti dam was in fact a small fish farm that was owned privately. He said that apart from overflowing of dam, the heavey downpour during the last three days caused floods.

The residents of the district Jhelum have urged upondemanded of the commissioner Rawalpindi to direct for inspection of all the dams, mini dams and fish farms and ensure preemptive safety measures to avert sudden over flowing of these water reservoirs that cause losses to the human lives and properties.