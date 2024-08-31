Saturday, August 31, 2024
Large oil, gas reserves discovered in Sanghar
INP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Business

SANGHAR    -  The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered a large oil and gas deposit in Sanghar district of Sindh province. According to spokesperson of OGDCL, 388 barrels of crude oil per day from Baloch Well-II and 6.8 million cubic feet per day of gas have been discovered. The spokesman said that the drilling of Baloch Well-II was started in February 2024, adding that oil and gas reserves were discovered after drilling up to 3,920 meters. It is pertinent to note that on July 29, the Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company (MOL) discovered oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. MOL Group, a Hungarian oil and gas public limited company, discovered oil and gas reserves during the drilling of the Raz Gir-I well in the TAL block in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan Oilfields Limited had reported that the well would yield 20 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of gas per day and 250 barrels of crude oil per day.

Missing brothers not in ISI custody, AGP informs IHC

INP

