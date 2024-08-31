Saturday, August 31, 2024
Lifesaving blood donation camp held at PMC

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Social Welfare Society of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and Peshawar Dental College (PDC), in collaboration with Hamza Foundation, organised a blood donation camp here at PMC. \]

The camp saw a remarkable turnout of both male and female volunteers who came forward to donate blood for a noble cause.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof Dr Aman, Principal of Peshawar Medical College, Prof Dr Mohsina Haq, chairperson of the Social Welfare Society, Prof Dr Mian Ihsanullah, Prof Fozia Rauf, and Prof Ashraf, along with his team from Hamza Foundation.

Their presence highlighted the significance of the event and encouraged participants to actively contribute to this lifesaving initiative.

The blood donation camp was a resounding success, with a total of 140 pints of blood collected. Additionally, a donation of Rs20,400 was made in support of the cause. This initiative not only raised awareness about the importance of blood donation but also fostered a sense of community and social responsibility among the students and staff of PMC and PDC.

Shields and certificates were distributed to the volunteers as tokens of appreciation and encouragement.

Our Staff Reporter

