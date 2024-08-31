Man killed by brother-in-law over marriage dispute in Millat Town

FAISALABAD - A man killed his brother-in-law over a marriage dispute in the area of Millat Town police station. According to the police, Shahid Iqbal of Chak No 253-RB had contracted marriage with Tayyabah Batool of Gamewala Chowk Millat Town against the will of her parents and family members some time ago. Over the issue, Sabain Zulfiqar, brother of the girl, hit Shahid Iqbal with a stab and slit his throat. As a result, Shahid received serious injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Later, the accused reportedly turned himself in to the police alongwith the weapon of offense. The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation after dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, the spokesperson added.

CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police to arrest a man who attacked a girl with acid in People’s Colony police limits. Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that an unidentified assailant hit a 27-year-old girl in People’s Colony and escaped. Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and arrest the culprit. Therefore, a special team was constituted which has started an investigation. Medical examination of the victim was also conducted and the accused would be nabbed soon, the spokesperson hoped.

15-kg narcotics seized, 3 arrested

Faisalabad Police claimed to have seized 15 kilogramme narcotics and arrested three drug traffickers from the area of Rodala Road police station. According to a police spokesperson, Rodala Road police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed three drug pushers including Azam Khan, Tariq Khan and Zaheer Ahmad who were involved in supplying narcotics to students in educational institutions. The police recovered more than 15-kg chars (cannabis), Rs14,500 in cash, a motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Police constable suspended over torturing woman

SSP Operations Abdul Wahab has suspended a police constable on the charges of torturing a woman and her son over a wall dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesperson Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that Police Constable Waseem Akram alongwith his brother Aftab and an accomplice, Liaqat Ali, severely tortured a woman, Mumtaz Bibi, and her son, Shaukat Ali, over an issue of wall construction at Chak No 109-RB Roda Jaranwala.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed SSP Operations Abdul Wahab to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that justice could be provided to the victims as early as possible.

Therefore, SSP Operations suspended the police constable while the Khurarianwala police started an investigation after registering a case against the accused, the spokesperson added.