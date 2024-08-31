Minister rejects attempts to harm Pak-China relations

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated on Saturday that an article in "The Diplomat" magazine had unsuccessfully attempted to harm Pakistan's longstanding relationship with China.

In a response shared on his X account, Tarar asserted, "This is another failed effort to undermine Pakistan's ties with its enduring ally, China. Such attacks on our foreign policy will never succeed."

He emphasized that the article's portrayal was based on unfounded opinions and did not represent the views of the Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Fact Checker on Saturday labeled the article concerning the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Pakistan as misleading and unfounded.

"The article attempts to create a false link between the visit and recent incidents of terrorism," the Fact Checker stated, adding that the piece was built on a false premise and inaccurate context.

It further clarified that visits from foreign dignitaries are a regular occurrence throughout the year, reinforcing that the article was both misleading and baseless.