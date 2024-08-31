Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed as the mentor for the Wolves in the forthcoming Champions One-Day Cup. This prestigious tournament is set to take place in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29, promising to be a highlight of the domestic cricket calendar.

Following Thursday’s announcement that seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik will mentor the Stallions, the cricketing fraternity now turns its attention to the Wolves, a team that will undoubtedly benefit from Misbah’s vast experience and strategic acumen. The names of the teams mentored by other cricket legends—Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Waqar Younis—will be disclosed in the coming days, heightening anticipation for the tournament.

As part of the preparations, the Wolves have been assigned the Faisalabad Cricket Academy, where they will hone their skills for the challenging season ahead. The Stallions, under Malik’s guidance, will train at the Sialkot Cricket Academy, highlighting the strategic allocations aimed at maximizing each team’s potential.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature the cream of Pakistan’s cricketing talent, with 150 of the nation’s finest players competing in this highly anticipated 50-over tournament. Structured in a single-league format, the tournament will see the country’s top cricketers clash in what promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship. Most matches, including the playoffs leading up to the grand final on September 29, will commence at 3:00 PM, with the exception of the September 16th clash between the Lions and Panthers, which will start at 9:30 AM.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s Wolves are scheduled to face the Panthers in the tournament opener on September 12th. They will then meet the Stallions on September 15th, the Dolphins on September 17th, and the Lions on September 20th, in what is expected to be a fiercely contested series of matches.

Reflecting on his appointment, Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s most successful Test captain and one of the sport’s most revered figures, shared his excitement: “I am thrilled to reunite with the Wolves as a mentor and to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our emerging cricketers. This role allows me not only to impart my experience and knowledge, helping them refine their skills, but also to complete some unfinished business from 2019 and bring my vision to fruition.” He further emphasized the significance of the tournament, saying, “The Champions One-Day Cup is an electrifying event where the best players in the country will compete fiercely in a format where every match is crucial. This tournament promises to deliver high-quality cricket to the Faisalabad fans and inspire our players to perform at their peak. It also provides a platform for the PCB to showcase and elevate this premier event.”

Misbah also highlighted the tournament’s potential to unearth new talent, adding, “I believe this tournament will be pivotal in discovering the next generation of talent who can be developed to represent Pakistan on the international stage. With upcoming ODIs against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, a home tri-series, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there is no better time to identify and nurture our future stars.”