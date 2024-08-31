Saturday, August 31, 2024
Missing brothers not in ISI custody, AGP informs IHC

Shahid Rao
August 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   While hearing the petition seeking recovery of social media activist Azhar Mashwani’s two missing brothers, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the country’s premier agency has categorically stated that the missing persons are not in their custody.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by the petitioner, Qazi Habib ur Rehman, who is the father of the detenues namely Professor Mazhar-ul-Hassan and Professor Zahoor-ul-Hassan and sought the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus for the recovery of the detenues who have been missing since June 6.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court and submitted that the contact has been established with the premier agency of Pakistan, which “has categorically stated that the missing persons are not in their custody.”

Harris rules out Israel arms embargo: 'Israel has a right to defend itself' '

He further submitted that all out efforts are being made to trace the missing persons and sought time in this regard.

Counsel for the petitioner Babar Awan objected to that and submitted that it is the primary function of the Federation to be responsible for the life and liberty of the individuals of Pakistan. Justice Aamer noted in his written order, “Be that as it may, since learned Attorney General for Pakistan has made a categoric statement, let a report be filed as to the efforts made so far and the same being made to trace and recover the missing persons.” After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC Chief Justice ordered to re-list the case in the next week.

Shahid Rao

