NA witnesses rumpus after govt-opp MPs’ heated remarks

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed rumpus, as government and opposition members exchanged heated remarks that led to abrupt adjournment of the house proceedings.

The members from both sides, mainly PML-N and PTI, sharing their ordeals in jail resorted to shouting slogans which forced the chair to suspend the house proceedings.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, responding to the concerns raised by the opposition leader regarding meeting with their leader in jail, remarked that the National Reconciliation Ordinance [NRO] would not be given to the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI].

“No NRO would be given to the founding chairman PTI as he has to prove him innocent in the courts of law,” said Iqbal, mentioning that it seems founding Chairman PTI is currently enjoying facilities at a five-star hotel in the jail. He said, “PTI’s leader is freely making political statements as it feels that he is sitting at his residence [Bani Gala].

The PML-N’s senior leader said that the PTI’s leader during his government era had asked for receipts from PML-N’s leadership now he should provide receipts to the courts against the charges [190 million pounds] framed against him.

“Now this is time, PTI leaders should follow those standards which they set for the then opposition members (PML-N) during their tenure,” said the minister, facing rumpus created by the opposition benches.

“There is no point to make hue and cry, as we [PML-N leaders] suffered hardships bravely,” he said.

Sharing his views, PML-N’s MNA Hanif Abbasi levelled some serious allegations of narcotics in jail cells which led to the change of jail administration.

These allegations could not become part of the proceedings as the chair immediately expunged the words.

Abbasi, without sharing the name of the hotel, said that the founding chairman PTI getting breakfast from a lavish hotel.

“This leader is currently enjoying treadmills, breakfast from hotel and other facilities,” he said, they faced hardship in PTI’s government era.

Earlier, opposition leader Omar Ayub expressed reservation that they were facing problems to meet their jailed leader.

“We have to wait for hours to get an entry to meet our leader,” he said, asking the chair to take notice of the matter. He said that the government should take proper measures for the employees. Abbasi termed it negligence on the part of the government to not fix the matter disruption in internet service in the country. He said that the government should establish its writ in Balochistan.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal, during the question-hour, told the house that an initiative has been taken to uplift 20 poorest districts of the country.

He said that this initiative will be completed with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

He said a package for the urban areas of Sindh has also been included in the PSDP which will be finalized with consultations of the elected representatives from the province. He said an alternative motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad will also be constructed.

