Nawaz Sharif vows to bring inflation down, blames PTI for economic woes

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday pledged to lead the country out of the current inflation crisis.

During an urgently convened meeting at the PML-N’s Model Town Secretariat, which was attended by key party leaders, Sharif suggested extending relief to commercial electricity consumers similar to the one provided to domestic consumers in August and September by reducing power bills by Rs14 per unit.

"We will not let anyone disrupt the progress being made under the PML-N government. We won’t allow any more poor decisions," he stated.

Sharif also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, holding him responsible for plunging the country into an inflationary crisis.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that his party has already provided relief to domestic consumers and is now working to find solutions for industrial consumers.

The party’s leadership emphasized that true leadership requires providing relief to the people and that they will continue to work towards this goal.

Its worth mentioning here that, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

The PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.