Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

New US CG calls on Sindh CM

APP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday. Chief Minister Shah extended a warm welcome to Consul General Urbom, highlighting Sindh’s rich cultural heritage. He said that Sindh had many places including Mohan-Jo-Dario to visit as well as Thar, Ranikot and many other places. The US Consul General thanked the CM and said that he would explore Sindh. The chief minister assured the new US Consul General of the Sindh government’s all kind of support. Later, the Chief Minister Sindh presents Sindhi cap and ajrak to the new Consul General.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724991936.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024