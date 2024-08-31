No talks with PTI until Imran Khan apologizes for May 9: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development declared on Saturday that no dialogue would be held with the PTI until its founder, Imran Khan, apologizes for the events of May 9. The minister criticized the PTI, accusing the party of causing more damage than terrorists and questioning the possibility of dialogue with such individuals. He also condemned the party's approach of demanding 'receipts' from opponents.

Iqbal highlighted the country's ongoing struggle against an undeclared war, with external and internal enemies attempting to destabilize the nation through terrorism and conflicts. He further mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and plans to engage with other political leaders as well.

During a PML-N meeting, rising electricity prices were a major point of discussion, with party leadership emphasizing the need to resolve the energy crisis to provide relief to the public. Iqbal also noted that the local government system remains a key component of the party's manifesto.