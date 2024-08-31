OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ self-will right

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday reaffirmed support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir reaffirmed its support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination, calling for an early and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Contact Group which met on the sidelines of the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Yaounde, Cameroon, also adopted a joint communique unanimously. Chaired by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, the meeting was attended by representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Niger, Azerbaijan, OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) and True Representatives of the Kashmiri People. The Pakistan delegation to the meeting was led by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

The Contact Group underlined that a durable peace and stability in South Asia remained contingent upon the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Foreign Secretary Qazi briefed the Contact Group on the evolving situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He outlined India’s attempt to consolidate its occupation of IIOJK in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions including by creating an environment of intimidation and fear.

He urged India to release all political prisoners in IIOJK; lift the curbs on the outlawed political parties; revoke the illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his remarks, the OIC secretary general stressed that holding the meeting comes as a firm commitment by the OIC to the cause of the Kashmiri people.

He noted that in all its endeavours for Jammu and Kashmir, the Organization remained steadfast in its mission to intensify advocacy, awareness-raising and outreach activities on the multifaceted dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers commenced in the capital, Yaoundé, under the patronage of Republic of Cameroon President Paul Biya. Cameroon Prime Minister Dr Joseph Dion Ngute inaugurated the session.

The topics discussed included the ongoing genocide in war-torn Gaza and the dire humanitarian crisis, the aggressive behaviour that Israel has taken in the area that is posing a threat to peace in the Middle East, right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, the rise of Islamophobia and hate speeches in several parts of the world, Taliban actions such as the ban on girls’ education, women’s work, and their participation in public life and accountability for Human Rights violations against the Rohingya.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha addressed the opening session, stating, “The issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif is witnessing dangerous developments that pose a challenge to the international community in general and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in particular.”

He highlighted that the Israeli occupation forces are continuing their extensive military aggression against the Gaza Strip and all parts of the Palestinian territories, including the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, leading to thousands of casualties.

He affirmed that the OIC is committed to addressing the impact of severe Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, bolstering their resilience on their land, and defending their legitimate rights.

Taha spoke about the OIC’s efforts to engage in constructive dialogue on various issues in Afghanistan, such as the ban on girls’ education, women’s work, and their participation in public life.

He highlighted the ongoing visits of the OIC secretary-general’s special envoy, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, and other delegations to Afghanistan to engage in dialogue with the de facto government to end this ban.

Taha also expressed hope for member states’ support for the Humanitarian Fund for Afghanistan at the Islamic Development Bank.

Additionally, he reviewed the developments related to the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the efforts exerted by the OIC and its special envoy, Yousef Al-Doubeay, and his field visits within the framework of implementing the decisions of the Islamic Summit and the resolutions of the council of foreign ministers.

Taha affirmed the OIC’s principled position in support of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also welcomed the end of the armed conflict between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Taha affirmed that the OIC pays special attention to the multiple challenges facing the Sahel region and Lake Chad, calling for greater solidarity with their people.

He elaborated that the OIC continues its efforts to prepare for the Donors’ Conference to support the displaced and refugees in the Sahel region and the Lake Chad Basin. The conference is scheduled to be held on October 26 at OIC headquarters in Jeddah.

He stressed the need to keep working to protect the interests of Muslim groups and communities in countries that are not members of the organization.

He also highlighted efforts to combat terrorism, address Islamophobia and religious hatred, and promote dialogue between different faiths and cultures in partnership with other countries.

He noted that Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci, the OIC secretary-general’s special envoy for combating Islam

ophobia, will soon assume his duties.