One dies, several injured as passenger coach overturns

KANDARIO - A passenger coach overturned on the Moro National Highway in Kandiaro due to high speed, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to several others. The incident involved a Daewoo passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Lahore, which overturned near Tariq Pump. The injured were transferred to Civil Hospital Moro for treatment and were allowed to continue their journey after receiving medical care. Local police said the deceased, identified as Qamar Abbas, son of Ghulam Shabbir, was a resident of Muzaffarabad in Punjab.