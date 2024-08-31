Saturday, August 31, 2024
Pakistan earns $46.7m from mango exports to 42 countries

INP
August 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan has revealed earnings of $46.7 million from mango exports this year, according to details presented by the Ministry of Commerce.The report highlights that Pakistan exported mangoes to 42 countries, with the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the largest markets. The UK imported $13.2 million worth of mangoes, while the UAE purchased $9.2 million worth. Other key markets included Afghanistan, which imported $2.2 million worth of mangoes, Saudi Arabia with $1.3 million, and Oman with $1.7 million in mango imports. Kazakhstan also emerged as a significant market, importing mangoes worth $8.95 million, followed by Germany at $1.9 million. Various other countries accounted for an additional $4.4 million in mango exports. In total, Pakistan exported 13,681 metric tons of mangoes during the current fiscal year.

INP

