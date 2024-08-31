Pakistan’s largest IT exhibition ITCN concludes in Karachi

Saturday, August 31, 2024
August 31, 2024
KARACHI   -   Pakistan’s largest IT exhibition ITCN organized under Special Investment Facilitation Council concluded at Expo Center Karachi. For the last twenty-five years, the ITCN exhibition has achieved many goals and the world’s most famous companies have expressed their confidence in it. According to the details, 500 million dollars business is expected through this exhibition. Around 700 companies from 18 countries of the world participated in the exhibition and various stakeholders in Pakistan also gathered at this platform.

