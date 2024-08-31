Saturday, August 31, 2024
Pakistan Shaheens win series after third One-Day against Bangladesh A called-off

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
LAHORE   -   The third and final One-Day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A was called off on Friday due to persistent rain at the Islamabad Club, resulting in an early end to the series.

This washout follows the cancellation of the second One-Day match on Wednesday, which was also abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to inclement weather. Despite the disruptions, Pakistan Shaheens secured the 50-over series 1-0, having triumphed over Bangladesh A by eight wickets in the opening match on August 26 at the same venue. The Shaheens’ dominant performance in the first match ensured their series victory, leaving the visitors with no chance to level the series.

