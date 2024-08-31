James T. Russell’s invention of the compact disc (CD) in 1965 revolutionised the way music and data are stored and accessed. Russell, an American physicist, envisioned a digital optical disc capable of storing large amounts of information. His innovation involved encoding data as microscopic indentations on a reflective surface, read by a laser beam. The result was a durable, high-capacity storage medium with superior audio quality. Commercialised in the 1980s, CDs quickly became the standard format for music albums and software distribution. Russell’s pioneering work laid the foundation for subsequent advancements in digital storage technology, shaping the modern era of multimedia consumption.