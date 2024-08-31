Saturday, August 31, 2024
PDWP approves three development schemes

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
LAHORE   -  In the 23rd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes amounting Rs 2 billion were approved.

The approved schemes are : Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Trunk/Outfall Sewer along Lai Nullah Project at the cost of Rs 56.240 million, Provision of Drainage / Sewerage, Soling & Water Supply in Municipal Area of Burewala City at the cost of Rs 518.351 million and Construction of Residences for Judicial Officers at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 1379.723 million. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist . Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, heads of relevant departments, and other senior representatives.

