PESCO workers demand arrest of colleague’s killer

SWABI - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) workers on Friday demanded the tracing of Kamran Khan’s killers and announced three days of mourning. Kamran, a lineman, was killed on Thursday when a motorcyclist armed with firearms forced him and his colleagues to stop and opened fire on them in Nawab Banda, Maneri Payyan.

Kamran died on the spot, while his colleagues, Hassan Mohammad and trainee Luqman Khan, were injured. Kamran was a Hafiz-i-Quran and the sole breadwinner of his family.

As a protest, the workers brought Kamran’s dead body to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, chanting slogans against the government and law enforcement agencies, blaming them for their failure to protect citizens.

Later, the workers peacefully took Kamran’s body for funeral and burial.