PFA fines food points over SOPs violations

LODHRAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and imposed heavy fines on food points over hygiene rules violations in different districts of South Punjab. Food safety teams conducted inspections of various food points, including restaurants, milk shops, tea stalls, and papadom (crispy snack) factories in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran. According to details, a bakery in 17 Kassi Babar Chowk, Multan, was fined Rs100,000 for the presence of expired flavors in the storage area and lack of records for filter changes. Similarly, two papadom factories in Peer Colony Musa Pak, Muzaffargarh Road, were fined Rs70,000 for using non-traceable open colours in production, lacking records for oil changes, and improper storage of raw materials. Additionally, two tea stalls in Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Northern Bypass Multan were fined Rs40,000 for the presence of dead insects in freezers and for not having workers’ medical certificates. A grocery store on Mitro Road, Mailsi, was fined Rs15,000 for having expired food in stock. Moreover, three food points in Khanewal were collectively fined Rs15,000 for poor cleanliness, failure to comply with given instructions, and lack of water analysis reports. These actions were taken at Adda Mehr Shah, Awan Chowk, and Cinema Road in Khanewal.

In Mian Channu, a fine of Rs6,000 was imposed for finding a lack of fat and natural nutrients in milk. Furthermore, two bakeries on Jalalpur Road were fined Rs10,000 for spider webs found in the processing area and for not covering food properly. A meat shop in Pathan Wala, Lodhran, was fined Rs5,000 for lacking sales records and poor cleanliness.