Pir Mehr Ali Shah University Attock building stays incomplete even after 8 years

Attock - Pir Mehr Ali Shah University Attock Campus with its incomplete building and incomplete boundary wall is giving a deserted look with a lot of wild growth, where now the authorities have decided to start classes from next month. The construction of this campus was started in 2016 over an area of one thousand kanal and so far more than Rs700 million have been spent but still this project is incomplete and after eight years classes could not be started. In 2022, Rs 330.480 million were approved for the completion of external work which included roads, severage, water supply, and playgrounds.

This work could not be started and the funds lapsed apparently because of the inefficiency of the administrator. Similarly, Rs 60 million were allocated for the construction of incomplete boundary wall, research center and academic block but this fund was also not utilised and got lapsed.

A few months back, people of Attock protested over unnecessary delay in completion of the campus building and had demanded inquiry in this context. Soon after the protest, the authorities of the university came into action for a few days and then disappeared. As per the audit report of the university, weak supervisory management and weak financial controls led to the irregularity and poor management resulting in surrender of the funds The audit report further says that responsibility be fixed for non adherence of govt instructions. Now when the campus has no boundary wall, no drinking water, no severage system, no roads, no electricity then how classes could be started. It is also beyond comprehension that the authorities despite of the directions of the audit authorities so far took no action against the administrator of the Attock campus who could not utilise the allocated funds. PRO Arid University when contacted told this journalist that action will be taken after complete inquiry after digging out the reasons that why the allocated funds lapsed and could not be utilised.