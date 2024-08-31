ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F Chief also welcomed the Prime Minister. During the meeting, views were exchanged on overall and political situation of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation