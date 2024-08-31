Saturday, August 31, 2024
PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F Chief also welcomed the Prime Minister. During the meeting, views were exchanged on overall and political situation of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the Prime Minister.

 

 

