PM lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the security forces for carrying out operations against the terrorists involved in killing innocent people in Balochistan. The prime minister paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the armed forces for killing five terrorists and injuring three others in different operations in Panjgur, Kech and Zhob districts. “The war against terrorists will continue till complete elimination of this scourge. We will make an example of those trying to create disorder in the country,” he remarked.