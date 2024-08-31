PM meets 5-year-old Guinness record holder

met with five-year-old Sufiyan Mehsood from Dera Ismail Khan at the PM House on Saturday, celebrating the young boy's recent Guinness World Record achievement. The Prime Minister praised Sufiyan for making the country proud at such a young age and emphasized the need to provide more opportunities for youth engagement in sports and positive activities.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the chairman of the Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, and other relevant authorities to enhance sports facilities for young people across the nation. He highlighted that talented youths like Sufiyan are key to ensuring a bright future for Pakistan.

During the meeting, Sufiyan expressed his aspiration to further brighten Pakistan's name by becoming a scientist in the future. The PM also spoke with Sufiyan's father, Irfan Mehsood, a martial artist who holds over 100 Guinness World Records and runs a sports and physical training academy in Dera Ismail Khan. Irfan Mehsood shared details about his academy and the remarkable achievements of its athletes with the Prime Minister.