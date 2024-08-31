PML-N leaders meet to discuss strategy for upcoming legislation

A high-level meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was held at the party's Model Town Secretariat, aiming to secure backing from both current and former allies for anticipated legislation in the National Assembly.

The meeting was presided over by party president Mian Nawaz Sharif and was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, along with federal and provincial ministers.

Sources within PML-N revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, and other key party figures also participated in the discussions.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including the overall political and economic situation in the country. Relief measures for power consumers in Punjab and Islamabad were also on the agenda, as well as a briefing on the new local body system in Punjab.

In a related development, Rana Sanaullah was tasked with reaching out to Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai to initiate talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).