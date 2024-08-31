Saturday, August 31, 2024
Postal employees protest against privatisation plan

Riaz Khan
August 31, 2024
MARDAN   -   The People’s Unity Postal Employees’ Union organized a protest rally in front of the Press Club against the privatization of the postal department.

Led by APCA central general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri, provincial President PUPEU Qaiser Khan, Minority leader and former MPA Ravi Kumar, GPO President Shahbaz Khan, General Secretary Khalid Khan, Chairman Zahoor Khan, and others, the rally saw a large turnout of postal employees.  

The participants chanted slogans against the federal government and its plan to privatize the postal department.

Later, at a news conference, union leaders condemned the government’s decision, arguing that it prioritizes luxuries while destroying national institutions like PIA, railways, and the postal department. They also accused postal officers of planning privatization to benefit their private courier businesses.

The union leaders warned that if the government does not reverse its decision, 40,000 postal employees will stage a sit-in in Islamabad, holding the government responsible for any consequences.

