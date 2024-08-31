Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSO launches Blue LPG Initiative to enhance energy access in Pakistan

PSO launches Blue LPG Initiative to enhance energy access in Pakistan
PR
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -  The leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in collaboration with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, announced the launch of the “Blue LPG Initiative”, a pioneering project aimed at transforming the energy landscape in Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was attended by esteemed chief guests, including Eman Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Gilgit Baltistan and Managing Director and CEO – PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha. Other dignitaries from the region also present on the occasion. The Blue Initiative offers numerous benefits to customers, including last-mile delivery of LPG, ensuring quality, convenience, and availability. The initiative features a competitive pricing strategy aligned with OGRA, providing a superior customer experience with hassle-free ordering and delivery.

Also, customers can access services at their fingertips through a mobile app and web platform, with products packaged in safe, lightweight, and modern composite cylinders. By establishing a nationwide utility company, PSO aims to increase energy access to 100% of the population, focusing on last-mile delivery.

Govt approves talks with China for ML-1 up-gradation

PSO is at the forefront of this energy revolution, leveraging technology and innovation to create a sustainable future for all. The initial phase has commenced in Central Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, offering eco-friendly and safe energy solutions. PSO relies on community trust and support to deliver higher energy access for all, for decades to come.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724991936.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024