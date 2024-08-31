PSO launches Blue LPG Initiative to enhance energy access in Pakistan

KARACHI - The leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in collaboration with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, announced the launch of the “Blue LPG Initiative”, a pioneering project aimed at transforming the energy landscape in Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was attended by esteemed chief guests, including Eman Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Gilgit Baltistan and Managing Director and CEO – PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha. Other dignitaries from the region also present on the occasion. The Blue Initiative offers numerous benefits to customers, including last-mile delivery of LPG, ensuring quality, convenience, and availability. The initiative features a competitive pricing strategy aligned with OGRA, providing a superior customer experience with hassle-free ordering and delivery.

Also, customers can access services at their fingertips through a mobile app and web platform, with products packaged in safe, lightweight, and modern composite cylinders. By establishing a nationwide utility company, PSO aims to increase energy access to 100% of the population, focusing on last-mile delivery.

PSO is at the forefront of this energy revolution, leveraging technology and innovation to create a sustainable future for all. The initial phase has commenced in Central Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, offering eco-friendly and safe energy solutions. PSO relies on community trust and support to deliver higher energy access for all, for decades to come.