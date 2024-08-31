Saturday, August 31, 2024
Public holiday in Sargodha on Sept 3

August 31, 2024
SARGODHA   -  In light of the upcoming 28th Safar procession, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has announced a public holiday for all government and private educational institutions on September 3. The decision aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession and ensure public safety. However, educational institutions in other tehsils of the district will remain open as usual. The DC emphasised that the measure is specific to Sargodha city due to expected large gatherings and the need for enhanced security and traffic management.

Sargodha RPO assumes office

Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan has officially taken charge of his new position. Upon his arrival at the office, he was welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the new RPO. The welcoming ceremony was attended by SP RIB Azhar Yaqoob, SP Legal Iftikhar Deo, ADIG Aamir Mushtaq, DSP Legal Sanaullah, DSP RIB Mirza Muhammad Siddique, alongwith other police officers and staff.

Indus Motor lauded at International EHS Awards

