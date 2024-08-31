Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection

LAHORE - The Wildlife Department on Friday successfully recovered a rare snow leopard skin during a rigorous operation to protect endangered wildlife and arrested the suspect involved in this criminal activity. The snow leopard skin is valued at $20,000, approximately Rs 5.6 million. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the Wildlife Department and police teams for their swift action and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on wildlife law violations. She stressed the importance of wildlife and forest conservation in combating climate change.