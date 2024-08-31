Saturday, August 31, 2024
Punjab Home Dept posts 3 new officers in Adiala Jail

Israr Ahmad
August 31, 2024
Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -  The Punjab government has posted three new officers of Prisons Department in Central Jail Adiala, where former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is languishing on corruption charges, informed sources on Friday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Secretary Government of The Punjab Home Department, they said. According to sources, the provincial government has posted Deputy Superintendent Inspectorate of Prisons, Ali Ameer Shah (BS-17) as Additional Superintendent of Adiala Jail. They said that Sabtain Raza (BS-17), who was serving as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Central Jail Lahore, has been transfered and posted as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. Similarly, Zaib Un Nisa (BS-16), who was serving as Lady Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Bahawalpur, has been appointed as Lady Superintendent Central Jail Rawalpindi under section 9 of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 against a vacant post, sources said.

All the newly appointed officers have assumed their charge following the orders of Secretary, Government of Punjab, Home Department.

Israr Ahmad

