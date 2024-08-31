Punjab set to host mega sports event with one million participants: DG Sports

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal has announced the upcoming edition of the Khailta Punjab Games, a landmark event expected to feature over one million male and female athletes from across the province. Pervez Iqbal shared these remarks on the final day of the Junior Under-17 National Taekwondo Championship, held at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday. He emphasized the importance of regularly organizing sports events to foster true sportsmanship and development among the younger generation.The event was attended by key figures, including Secretary Punjab Taekwondo Association Dr Izharul Haq, Associate Secretary Najia Rasool, and Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah. On this occasion, Dr Izharul Haq presented a souvenir to the Director General Sports Punjab as a token of appreciation.As a chief guest, Pervez Iqbal was warmly welcomed at the venue and took the time to watch the exciting final day competitions. He praised the young athletes for their impressive fighting skills and expressed his optimism for the future of Taekwondo in Punjab.”The holding of the Junior U-17 National Taekwondo Championship is a positive step towards promoting the sport among talented youth,” he added.