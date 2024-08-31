Rain washes out first day of second Test

LAHORE - The opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was called off due to persistent rain on Friday, delaying the toss and leaving the outfield waterlogged. The ground staff worked tirelessly to protect the pitch, but continuous downpours left the stadium unplayable.

The weather forecast suggests more rain in the afternoon, further jeopardizing the first day’s play. Pakistan, reeling from their historic defeat in the first Test—their first-ever loss to Bangladesh—was eager to stage a comeback in this crucial match. However, if rain continues to disrupt the game, Bangladesh stands a chance to clinch their first-ever Test series victory on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan’s defeat in the opening Test led to scrutiny over several tactical decisions, including the choice of an all-pace attack, the timing of their declaration, and their second-innings batting collapse. In the first Test, after being sent in to bat, Pakistan declared at 448/6 near the end of the second day. Bangladesh responded with a formidable 565, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim’s marathon 191-run innings, before being bowled out late on the fourth day.

Despite the match appearing to head towards a draw, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled against Bangladesh’s spinners on the final day, managing only 146 runs and setting a modest 30-run target. Bangladesh’s openers chased down the target with ease, securing a historic win over Pakistan.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI RELEASED FROM TEST SQUAD

The Pakistan cricket team management on Friday decided to release Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad, allowing him to spend time with his family. Shaheen, who played in the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 20 to 25, was not included in the 12-member squad announced on Thursday for the second Test.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.