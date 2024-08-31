Right-Wing Resurgence: What Caused France’s Political Earthquake

“A rollercoaster” aptly describes the 2024 French parliamentary elections. The right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) or National Rally party won 37% of the popular vote, leading France into what some see as a new wave of Islamophobia and conservatism spreading across Europe.

The National Rally party is heir to a political tradition in France of overt racism, discrimination against Muslims, and restrictive immigration policies. Party leader Marine Le Pen previously advocated for a hijab ban in her 2022 presidential campaign. Jordan Bardella, the party’s prime ministerial candidate, calls the hijab a “tool of discrimination.”

One of the party’s policies concerning France’s Muslims is repealing the automatic right to French citizenship at 18 for children born in France to non-French parents and restricting citizens with dual passports from holding “sensitive jobs.” Critics argue this effectively reduces immigrants to second-class citizens. The “national preference” policy—giving French citizens priority over foreigners for jobs, subsidies, and benefits — will further challenge French Muslims in finding jobs.

This election result raises the question: How did this come to be?

MACRON’S UNPOPULARITY

Many believe President Emmanuel Macron’s defeat is his own making as he becomes more unpopular than ever. “The rejection of the president of the Republic has never been so large,” said Alain Duhamel, a journalist and political essayist.

The populace views Macron’s statements as arrogant and disrespectful. In 2017, he said he wanted to “rule like the god Jupiter.” To many, Macron’s decision to dissolve parliament was “a reaction of wounded pride” after his loss in the EU elections.

His public image resembles Hillary Clinton’s in the 2016 U.S. elections: someone perceived as out of touch with the middle class and insulting toward less educated people with conservative views.

Incumbents are unpopular globally today, especially those in power as long as Macron. Vox writes that it is not specific Macronist policies but fatigue that causes his widespread disapproval. Macron failed in his attempts to create a centrist political party that could survive without a popular leader.

RISE IN RIGHT-WING SENTIMENT IN EUROPE

Traditionally, voters in Europe shift to extremes due to economic hardship, inequality, and immigration. However, all of these have subsided recently and were more dire in previous decades, but that did not cause a surge in popularity for the right before.

This rise seems to be a symptom of a breakdown of “shared values,” as stated by Federico Fubini, that held Europe together since World War II. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Europe rallied behind ideas to create a free and fairer continent. Now, however, it is increasingly divided.

Geopolitical insecurity is at an all-time high following conflicts in the Middle East, the U.S.’s increased isolationism, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With no common values or goals to rally behind, European countries are becoming increasingly nationalist. The rise in approval of Italy’s Meloni, Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Geert Wilders’ PVV in the Netherlands are examples of this trend. The National Rally is riding this trend in superb fashion.

TRANSFORMATION OF NATIONAL RALLY

Since Marine Le Pen’s takeover of National Rally in 2011, she has transformed it from a fringe party during her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen’s time as its president into the biggest party in France. This surge in popularity is due to a transformation of both the image and stance of National Rally from a Holocaust-denying, radically idealist, and death penalty-advocating party to a more palatable nationalist and patriotic ideology. She distanced herself from her father’s ideas, ultimately expelling him in 2015 to purge the party of the previous generation.

This transition came to fruition in the 2017 presidential elections, where Marine Le Pen and National Rally became a mainstream party, attracting 24% of the vote, second behind Emmanuel Macron. Since then, National Rally has slowly grown into France’s most popular single party.

WHAT NEXT?

The rise of the right in France has been caused by domestic issues like Macron’s disapproval, along with broader European trends. The National Rally has been staved off for now, winning 143 seats and coming in third in the country behind Macron’s Ensemble! (168 seats) and the New Popular Front alliance of leftist parties (182 seats). Thus, without a majority in the National Assembly, a hung Parliament has ensued in France. An alliance between Macron and leftist parties is on the horizon to create a coalition government. However, with the National Rally and Marine Le Pen attaining a realistic opportunity to win the 2027 presidential elections, the future for immigrants and Muslims in France remains uncertain.

Jaffar Hussain