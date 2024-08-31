Rupee gains 11 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.53 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.65 and Rs279.75 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 79 paisas to close at Rs308.80 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 73 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.34 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs368.07.