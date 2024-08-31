Sanitary, electric store burnt

FAISALABAD - Precious materials in a sanitary and electric store were reduced to ashes in a fire in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that a fire erupted in a sanitary and electric store in the Qaim Sain Darbar area due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious sanitary and electronics. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire under after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.