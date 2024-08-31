Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sanitary, electric store burnt

APP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Precious materials in a sanitary and electric store were reduced to ashes in a fire in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that a fire erupted in a sanitary and electric store in the Qaim Sain Darbar area due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious sanitary and electronics. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire under after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724991936.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024