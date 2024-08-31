Security forces kill 17 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations

ISLAMABAD - At least 17 terrorists were killed while 14 others were injured in different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by the security forces in different parts of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The operations were launched in the backdrop of cowardly terrorist attacks, especially targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on August 26. The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations in parts of two provinces of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts. In three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur and Zhob in Balochistan on the night between 29/30 August, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense exchange of fire, according to the ISPR.

The military said that sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these atrocious acts are brought to justice. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

Over 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants stormed police stations, blew up railway tracks, and set on fire almost three dozen vehicles across the province. Among those killed were 23 people in Musakhail, mostly labourers from Punjab, who were offloaded from trucks and vans and shot dead after an identity parade. In response, the security forces neutralised 21 militants.

In another press release, the ISPR said that since 20 August 2024, the security forces are conducting extensive IBOs in Tirah Valley, Khyber district, on the reported presence of Khwarij. It said that on 28 and 29 August, the troops effectively engaged the Khwarij locations where after intense exchange of fire, 12 Khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were sent to hell. “These operations have resulted into a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.”

The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military added.