Saturday, August 31, 2024
SFA Sanghar intensifies food safety inspections after rains

APP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  In response to directives of the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja to improve food and beverage quality after recent rains, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Sanghar has launched extensive inspections.  Led by Food Safety Officer Lavet Kumar Maheshwari, the SFA team scrutinized water filtration plants, cooking centers and dairy shops across Sanghar city. The inspections uncovered several violations, including the use of open and substandard cooking oil, detergent powder mixed with milk and inadequate filtration systems in water filtration plants.  Vendors found in breach were fined and issued warnings to cease the sale of harmful products. They were also warned that non-compliance could lead to the seal of their business.

APP

