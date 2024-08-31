Sindh Additional Chief Secretary meets Pak U-15 football team, pledges full support

LAHORE - Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, met with the Pakistan U-15 football team at his office, congratulating them on reaching the final of the U-15 Football Tournament held in Oslo, Norway, where they finished as runners-up. The team comprises 13 players from Karachi, 2 from Gwadar, and 2 from Waziristan, and was sponsored by Better Future Pakistan. Present on the occasion were Adviser to the Home Secretary on Public Affairs, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and Director Sports Commissioner Karachi. Iqbal Memon praised the players and officials, commending their exceptional performance and offering his full support. He encouraged the players to excel not only in sports but also in academics.

He assured them of his continued support and mentioned that he would arrange a meeting between the team and the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Team Manager Abdul Rehman provided a detailed briefing on the tournament, noting that Pakistanis in Norway enthusiastically supported the team, traveling up to 3 hours to watch the matches and cheer on the players. On this occasion, the team presented a souvenir to Muhammad Iqbal Memon as a token of appreciation.