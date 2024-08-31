Special athletes are our national heroes: POA chief

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Abid Qadri Jilani has said that special athletes are not just participants but our national heroes, whose extraordinary talents and dedication have brought immense pride to Pakistan on the global stage. “These special kids have brought honor to Pakistan on the global stageby winning gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games. They have elevated Pakistan’s prestige worldwide and proven that their abilities are in no way inferior to others,” POA President Abid Qadri expressed these views while speaking at a reception held in his honour by Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Ronak Lakhani.

The event was attended by former Pakistan hockey Olympian Islahuddin, Vice President of POA Fatima Lakhani, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Veena Masood, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Senior Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, Vice President Tehmina Asif, and KPT Sports Manager Major (R) Mehmood Riaz. Abid Qadri said that Islahuddin, who has participated in nine Olympic Games for Pakistan as a player, coach, manager, FIH judge, and BBC TV commentator, and has been honored with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, has great services for the national game and is a real hero of the country. The POA chief praised the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan, acknowledging the tireless work of Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and her entire team in providing equal opportunities for special athletes to participate in sports and secure their rightful place in society. He lauded their dedication and assured that the POA would fully support these special athletes in showcasing their remarkable talents. Hockey Olympian Islahuddin appreciated the hard work and passion of special athletes, who have earned recognition at both national and international levels, calling their achievements commendable and a matter of pride for Pakistan. SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani congratulated Syed Abid Qadri on assuming the presidency of the POA and expressed her belief that the patronage of the POA would serve as a milestone in the future development and promotion of Special Games.

POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem said that following Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024, the importance of other sports in Pakistan has been gaining attention. “Under the leadership of President Abid Qadri and Secretary M Khalid Mahmood, the POA will take further steps to promote Olympism in the country.”

At the end of the event, the souvenirs and gifts were presented to President POA Syed Abid Qadri by Special Olympics Pakistan, Softball Federation of Pakistan, Combaxx Sports and Essa Laboratories.