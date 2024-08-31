Sports included in Governor’s initiative

Saturday, August 31, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Sports has been included in Sindh Governor’s Initiative to provide support to the athletes and sports men. A three-member Committee has also been formed consisting of senior officers of the Governor’s House. The Sports has been included on the instructions of Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori. The committee will look into the issues related to sports. Under the Governor’s Initiative, all possible support will be provided to the talented athletes and the resources required for sports will also be provided. The athletes participating in sports abroad will be fully supported.

