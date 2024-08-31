Suspect arrested for harassing female guard on duty

A suspect was arrested after allegedly harassing a female security guard for several days. The guard reported the harassment to the Virtual Women Police Station, stating that the suspect persistently pressured her to go out with him and threatened her when she refused.

The Virtual Women Police Station immediately provided support and dispatched officers to the scene.

According to a spokesperson for Safe Cities, the police arrived promptly and arrested the suspect based on the woman's identification. The suspect later apologized and assured me that he would not repeat his actions, leading the victim to forgive him. The Virtual Women Police Station continues to operate 24/7 to ensure the safety of women, who can seek help by calling 15 or using the Women Safety App in any emergency.