Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspect arrested for harassing female guard on duty

Suspect arrested for harassing female guard on duty
Web Desk
5:16 PM | August 31, 2024
Regional

A suspect was arrested after allegedly harassing a female security guard for several days. The guard reported the harassment to the Virtual Women Police Station, stating that the suspect persistently pressured her to go out with him and threatened her when she refused.

The Virtual Women Police Station immediately provided support and dispatched officers to the scene.

According to a spokesperson for Safe Cities, the police arrived promptly and arrested the suspect based on the woman's identification. The suspect later apologized and assured me that he would not repeat his actions, leading the victim to forgive him. The Virtual Women Police Station continues to operate 24/7 to ensure the safety of women, who can seek help by calling 15 or using the Women Safety App in any emergency.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024