Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi

ISLAMABAD - Third Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS HUNAIN has arrived Karachi, according to the Pakistan Navy. It said, upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that addition of PNS HUNAIN in PN fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan. He also emphasized that induction of such multipurpose state of the art platforms will provide vital support to ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in Indian Ocean.