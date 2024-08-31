Three die, eleven injured in rain related incidents in Punjab

LAHORE - Two persons, including brother and sister, were killed whereas their mother and another sister sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Zahid Latif said here on Friday that roof of a house in Chak 531-GB caved in due to rains.

As a result, Imran Manzoor (13) and his sister Sawera Manzoor (17) received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to their mother Zulaikhan Bibi (42) and sister Tasawara Manzoor (15).

Earlier, three people including Samreen Bibi wife of Shaukat (55), her daughter Fatima Shaukat (18) and son Abdul Rehman (7) were injured when roof of their house collapsed in the same locality on Friday, he added. Meanwhile, a woman lost her life while two others were injured when a wooden roof collapsed due to heavy rain on Jhang Road in Dulatpur on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred as the ongoing rains weakened the structures of several houses in the area.

The victim, Azran Bibi, a 35-year-old, resident of Dulatpur was killed in the incident. The injured namely Allah Jawai (80) and Azhar Ali (50) also from Dulatpur were trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly responded, recovering the deceased and providing assistance to the injured. One of the injured received first aid at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Furthermore, at least four people, including a woman, were injured due to incidents of roof collapse caused by overnight rain near Kotri Khanpur Dam on early Friday morning.

As per detail, Rescue sources 1122 said that members of the family were asleep in a room of their dilapidated house in the village when its roof collapsed at dawn due to the nightlong rain. Rescue teams reached the spot, removed the injured from the debris and shifted them to hospitals.