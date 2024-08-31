UET, LUMS to collaborate on energy research

Peshawar - The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has entered a strategic collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The MoU signing and award of the consultancy contract were organized under the project titled “Transformation of Construction Sector in Pakistan: A pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings,” supported by GIZ Pakistan and funded by BMZ. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, and Prof Dr Tariq Jadoon, Chief Academic Officer / Provost of LUMS.

The collaboration aims to foster joint research and development projects in energy, focusing on energy-efficient building designs. It also includes organizing conferences, providing training, and offering consultancy services. Both institutions will work together on pilot projects, conduct studies, and explore new opportunities for research to address the pressing need for demand-side management. Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director of BERC, highlighted that this partnership marks a significant step forward in tackling Pakistan’s energy challenges.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in enriching the academic environment and contributing to society, particularly in the energy sector.

Dr Tariq Jadoon underscored the commitment of both institutions to advancing expertise in energy optimization, which will enhance energy efficiency nationwide, improve the student experience, drive cutting-edge research, and contribute to societal development.

The ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Rizwan, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, Prof Dr Hamidullah, Chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar of UET, Dr Gul Muhammad, Director of CISNR, and other officials from LUMS and UET Peshawar.