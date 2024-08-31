US, UAE, UK top 3 destinations of Pak exports in July

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK). Total exports to the US during July 2024 were recorded at $476.017 million against the exports of $443.789 million during July 2023, showing an increase of 7.26 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UAE, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $216.918 million against the exports of $201.319 million last year, showing an increase of 7.74 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $183.303 million during the month under review against the exports of $151.554 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at $160.100 million against $153.745 million last year, showing an increase of 4.13 percent, while the exports to Germany were recorded at $135.463 million against $131.079 million last year, data said. During July 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $124.547 million against $110.059 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $96.024 million against $89.297 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $106.706 million against the exports of $115.691 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $88.065 million against $46.262 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $57.866 million against $60.772 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at $41.862 million against $43.678 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $59.674 million against $50.351 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $57.445 million during the current year compared to $49.084 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $33.766 million against $24.126 million.