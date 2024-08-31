Weather badly affects flight operation at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Due to bad weather, the departure of several international and domestic flights was badly affected and many flights from Karachi Airport have been cancelled on Friday. According to schedule, flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf and to Baghdad has been cancelled. SereneAir flight ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled while AirBlue flight PA-402 from Karachi to Quetta has also been cancelled. Moreover, SereneAir flight ER-524,522 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled and Karachi to Multan AirBlue flight PE-807 was also cancelled. AirSial flight PF-145, 143 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled and PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta was also cancelled.

PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled and PIA flight PK-536 from Karachi to Sukkur was also cancelled.

Second PIA flight 368 from Karachi to Islamabad cancelled and Karachi to Skardu PIA flight PK-455 was also cancelled.