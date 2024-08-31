Xinjiang: Islam Blossoming

Contrary to the Western narrative regarding repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Islam is flourishing with all its religious customs and traditional practices under the law. With the facilities and incentives provided by the Chinese government, Uyghur Muslims are freely practising all Islamic rituals in line with their established values and tenets.

This was the first-hand observation of a 9-member Pakistani delegation that visited Urumqi and Yining between August 19 and August 23. The delegation was organised by the State Council of China and the China Centre for International Communication Development of the China International Communication Group. During their visit, the delegation toured the Xinjiang Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Extremism Exhibition, Xinjiang Islamic Institute, Xinjiang Art Theatre Mukam, Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar, Shaanxi Mosque, and several other sites.

The delegation appreciated the government’s efforts to provide Islamic educational facilities to Uyghur Muslims, enabling them to learn the true teachings of Islam, which are based on peace and shared development.

The lawful rights and interests of the people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang have been effectively protected. All ethnic groups, regardless of their population size, have equal legal status and enjoy freedom of religious belief and various rights in accordance with the law. These rights include participation in state affairs, access to education, use of their own languages, and preservation of their traditional culture. Additionally, the Xinjiang government has worked to improve the prosperity of Uyghur Muslims. Remarkable achievements have been made in eliminating extreme poverty. All 3.09 million impoverished people, by current standards, have been lifted out of poverty, making absolute poverty a thing of the past in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan is underway to enroll Pakistani and other international students in the Xinjiang Islamic Institute (XII) as part of Xinjiang’s broader efforts to open up to the Muslim world and enhance its image as a region that cherishes Islam.

The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region’s Ministry of Education and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently designing policies, modalities, and procedures to implement this plan. Once finalised, the enrolment process will begin accordingly.

The Chinese government has never prohibited Uyghur Muslims from learning and reciting the Quran at home. If requested, an Imam (prayer leader) will visit homes to help Uyghur children recite and memorise the Quran with precision, free of charge. The government has even developed online apps to facilitate the correct pronunciation and recitation of the Quran.

The Xinjiang Islamic Institute has also played an effective role in eradicating terrorism and radicalisation in society. Established and operational since 1982, the institute has been producing academically strong and intellectually capable Muslim graduates every year. These young Islamic scholars represent the true face of Islam, working to cleanse the minds of innocent Muslims. During their interactions with the Uyghur Muslim community, they reveal how impostor Muslims and Islamic fanatics, using the name of Islam, have sabotaged their lives. They also inform Uyghur Muslims about the Islam-promoting rules and regulations implemented by China. Through education and guidance, the Xinjiang Islamic Institute has contributed to deradicalising society.

Xinjiang places great importance on training Islamic scholars and clerics. It has established eight branches in Ili, Changji, Urumqi, Turpan, Aksu, Kizilsu, Kashgar, and Hotan. The Xinjiang Islamic Institute and its eight branches offer a four-year degree programme that includes courses on the Quran, Hadith, Islamic law, the teachings and actions of the Prophet (PBUH), the history of Islam, the history of Islam in China, culture, ethics, and values. Education is free, with hostel facilities and a canteen, and each student receives around 600 RMB per month for meals.

The notion of the “Chinese government’s eradication of Islam” is baseless and a slander against China. On the contrary, the Chinese government has done much to promote the healthy development of Islam.

As far as I know, the so-called “religious figures detained by the government” are not clerics. They are criminals who, in the name of Islam, promote extremist religious ideas and engage in separatist, destructive, and violent terrorist activities. Taking advantage of the simple religious feelings of Muslims, they spread extremist thoughts, distort the doctrine and Sunnah of Islam, reject all secular concepts and achievements of modern civilisation, advocate for “martyrdom in jihad for paradise,” and kill “infidels” and “apostates.” Some religious figures of moderate faith have been rejected, persecuted, and even killed by these extremists.

China is a country governed by the rule of law. The government cracks down on all kinds of illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law, including those involving the misuse of religion. In the fight against crime, it has never targeted any particular religion. Religious extremism is not a religion; it is anti-human, anti-social, anti-civilisation, and anti-religion. In my view, the purpose of combating religious extremism is to better protect legitimate religions.

There have been no violent or terrorist attacks in Xinjiang for nearly four years. The religious activities of Muslims in Xinjiang are carried out normally. All of this proves that Islam is not being eradicated in Xinjiang but has instead developed robustly.

China’s Constitution provides citizens with freedom of religious belief. No government agency, public organisation, or individual may compel citizens to believe in, or not believe in, any religion; nor may they discriminate against citizens who believe or do not believe in any religion. The State protects normal religious activities. The Law on Regional National Autonomy, the Education Law, the Labour Law, and other provisions stipulate that citizens’ rights shall not be differentiated or discriminated against based on religious belief, including the rights to vote and stand for election, to receive education, and to enjoy equal employment opportunities, among others.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan.