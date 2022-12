Share:

SARGODHA - The forest department had achieved 100 percent target of the monsoon tree planting campaign in the district. According to data released by the department here on Friday, the department had set a target of 1.2 million saplings in the district from July 1 to December 30 which had been achieved. Divisional Forest Officer NisarulHaq said the target was achieved with cooperation of other departments and the best working of field staff of the forest department.