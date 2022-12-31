Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday said that 12 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the NIH, the ratio of positive cases was 0.33 percent while 19 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 3,583 tests were conducted. Around 320 tests were conducted in Islamabad, 756 in Lahore and 505 in Peshawar.

No case was reported from Islamabad, one case with 0.13 percent case positivity ratio was reported from Lahore and one case with a 0.20% ratio from Peshawar was reported.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

The minister said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case posiivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and was ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The federal minister said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He added that further steps were being taken to strengthen the role of Border and Health Services Pakistan.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.